Hold Petronet LNG; target of Rs 250: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Petronet LNG with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.
JM Financial's research report on Petronet LNG
Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported 4Q18 EBITDA of INR INR 8.2bn which was lower than JMFe EBIDTA of INR 8.649 bn by -5%. This was primarily due to lower gross margin of INR 46.6/TBTU against JMFe of INR 47.4/TBTU. Lower gross margin could be possibly due to lower marketing margin and / or internal consumption for shipping.
Outlook
move on unbundling gas marketing and infrastructure business and clarity on cash utilisation in international ventures. Given these uncertainties, we maintain HOLD with a DCF based TP of INR 250 for March 1
