Hold Petronet LNG; target of Rs 250: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported 4Q18 EBITDA of INR INR 8.2bn which was lower than JMFe EBIDTA of INR 8.649 bn by -5%. This was primarily due to lower gross margin of INR 46.6/TBTU against JMFe of INR 47.4/TBTU. Lower gross margin could be possibly due to lower marketing margin and / or internal consumption for shipping.

Outlook

move on unbundling gas marketing and infrastructure business and clarity on cash utilisation in international ventures. Given these uncertainties, we maintain HOLD with a DCF based TP of INR 250 for March 1

