you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Petronet LNG; target of Rs 250: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Petronet LNG with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported 4Q18 EBITDA of INR INR 8.2bn which was lower than JMFe EBIDTA of INR 8.649 bn by -5%. This was primarily due to lower gross margin of INR 46.6/TBTU against JMFe of INR 47.4/TBTU. Lower gross margin could be possibly due to lower marketing margin and / or internal consumption for shipping.

Outlook

move  on  unbundling  gas  marketing  and  infrastructure  business and  clarity on cash utilisation in  international ventures. Given these  uncertainties,  we maintain HOLD with a DCF based TP of INR 250 for March 1

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hold #JM Financial #Petronet LNG #Recommendations

