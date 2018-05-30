Hold Petronet LNG; target of Rs 220: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported subdued Q4FY18 performance with EBITDA at INR8.2bn (up 16% YoY, down 3% QoQ; 7% below estimate) on lower than estimated volumes. Volumes, at 4.1MMT, missed by 5% on lower utilisation at both Dahej and Kochi terminals (106%/9% versus estimated 111%/14%). Dahej volumes came 4% below on lower term volumes though offset to an extent by higher spot sales. We envisage robust near-term volume prospects as Kochi utilisation improves and Dahej terminal expands capacity by 8%. However, we expect long-term headwinds amidst: 1) revival in inexpensive domestic gas production; 2) rising competitive intensity in LNG re-gasification; and 3) gradual LNG demand displacement following commissioning of RIL’s petcoke gasification project. We revise our DCF-based TP to INR220 (INR248 earlier) factoring in higher risk-free rate at 7.8% (versus 7.6% earlier). Maintain ‘HOLD’ as we believe risk-reward is currently unfavourable.

Outlook

We forecast 14% EPS CAGR over FY18-20. At CMP, the stock trades expensive at 2.5x FY20E P/BV with RoE of 23%. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with a revised TP of INR220 (INR248 earlier), factoring in higher risk-free rate at 7.8% (7.6% earlier).

