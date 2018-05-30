Hold Petronet LNG; target of Rs 220: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Petronet LNG with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.
Edelweiss' research report on Petronet LNG
Petronet LNG (PLNG) reported subdued Q4FY18 performance with EBITDA at INR8.2bn (up 16% YoY, down 3% QoQ; 7% below estimate) on lower than estimated volumes. Volumes, at 4.1MMT, missed by 5% on lower utilisation at both Dahej and Kochi terminals (106%/9% versus estimated 111%/14%). Dahej volumes came 4% below on lower term volumes though offset to an extent by higher spot sales. We envisage robust near-term volume prospects as Kochi utilisation improves and Dahej terminal expands capacity by 8%. However, we expect long-term headwinds amidst: 1) revival in inexpensive domestic gas production; 2) rising competitive intensity in LNG re-gasification; and 3) gradual LNG demand displacement following commissioning of RIL’s petcoke gasification project. We revise our DCF-based TP to INR220 (INR248 earlier) factoring in higher risk-free rate at 7.8% (versus 7.6% earlier). Maintain ‘HOLD’ as we believe risk-reward is currently unfavourable.
Outlook
We forecast 14% EPS CAGR over FY18-20. At CMP, the stock trades expensive at 2.5x FY20E P/BV with RoE of 23%. We maintain ‘HOLD/SP’ with a revised TP of INR220 (INR248 earlier), factoring in higher risk-free rate at 7.8% (7.6% earlier).
