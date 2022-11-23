Hold Petronet LNG; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG, a JV between leading PSU oil companies, is involved in LNG import and regasification. The company operates two LNG terminals at Dahej and Kochi • Total nameplate capacity of the company is 22.5 MMTPA.

Outlook

We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Petronet at Rs 215 i.e. 11x P/E on FY24E EPS.

