 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Petronet LNG; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Nov 23, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Petronet LNG with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated November 11, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG, a JV between leading PSU oil companies, is involved in LNG import and regasification. The company operates two LNG terminals at Dahej and Kochi • Total nameplate capacity of the company is 22.5 MMTPA.

Outlook

We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Petronet at Rs 215 i.e. 11x P/E on FY24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.