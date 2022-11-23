English
    Hold Petronet LNG; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Petronet LNG with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated November 11, 2022.

    November 23, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Petronet LNG


    Petronet LNG, a JV between leading PSU oil companies, is involved in LNG import and regasification. The company operates two LNG terminals at Dahej and Kochi • Total nameplate capacity of the company is 22.5 MMTPA.


    Outlook


    We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Petronet at Rs 215 i.e. 11x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Petronet LNG - 14 -11-2022 - icici

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 02:48 pm