Hold Petronet LNG; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Petronet LNG
Petronet LNG, a JV between leading PSU oil companies, is involved in LNG import and regasification. The company operates two LNG terminals at Dahej and Kochi • Total nameplate capacity of the company is 22.5 MMTPA.
Outlook
We retain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value Petronet at Rs 215 i.e. 11x P/E on FY24E EPS.
