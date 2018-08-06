Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 850: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent (PSYS) reported a strong c.6% QoQ USD revenue growth in 1QFY19. However, the beat on our estimates (c.4%) was led by the recently launched direct IP sales. Excluding that, USD revenue growth (0.6% QoQ, JMFe) was uninspiring, especially after the soft 4QFY18. Thus, while we appreciate the addition of a new revenue stream, a weak trajectory in the core business is a concern. It also adds to the quarterly volatility in the business and increases its exposure to the IBM ecosystem.

Outlook

We have lowered our FY19/FY20 EPS estimates marginally (1.0%/0.1%) on slower growth in the core business; our PT moves to INR 850 (INR 830 earlier) on roll-forward. Maintain HOLD.

