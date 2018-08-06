App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 850: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent (PSYS) reported a strong c.6% QoQ USD revenue growth in 1QFY19. However, the beat on our estimates (c.4%) was led by the recently launched direct IP sales. Excluding that, USD revenue growth (0.6% QoQ, JMFe) was uninspiring, especially after the soft 4QFY18. Thus, while we appreciate the addition of a new revenue stream, a weak trajectory in the core business is a concern. It also adds to the quarterly volatility in the business and increases its exposure to the IBM ecosystem.


Outlook


We have lowered our FY19/FY20 EPS estimates marginally (1.0%/0.1%) on slower growth in the core business; our PT moves to INR 850 (INR 830 earlier) on roll-forward. Maintain HOLD.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Hold #JM Financial #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

