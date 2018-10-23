Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 730: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent (PSYS) reported a 4% QoQ decline in USD revenue in 2QFY19 – below estimates – as seasonal weakness in IP business was exacerbated by an unanticipated project foreclosure (USD c.1mn impact). Management exuded confidence in growth recovering over 2HFY19 – 3Q is seasonally strong for the IP business. However, we expect the quarterly volatility to continue given the weak trajectory in the core services business (43% of revenues); growing reliance on the IBM ecosystem is an added risk. Thus, while the currency tailwinds have helped minimise the flow-through of 2QFY19 revenue miss on margins/EPS – changes to our FY19/FY20 EPS estimates are minor (1.7%/-0.5%) – the low predictability of revenues could weigh on the stock’s valuations, in our view.

Outlook

We lower our target PER to 12x (14.5x earlier) for our revised PT INR 730 (INR 890 earlier). While we do not rule out a bounce-back from the sharp correction post the 2QFY19 disappointment given the seasonally strong 3QFY19 ahead, a sustained recovery will require a more consistent performance. HOLD.

