App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 730: JM Financial

JM Financial recommended hold rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 730 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent (PSYS) reported a 4% QoQ decline in USD revenue in 2QFY19 – below estimates – as seasonal weakness in IP business was exacerbated by an unanticipated project foreclosure (USD c.1mn impact). Management exuded confidence in growth recovering over 2HFY19 – 3Q is seasonally strong for the IP business. However, we expect the quarterly volatility to continue given the weak trajectory in the core services business (43% of revenues); growing reliance on the IBM ecosystem is an added risk. Thus, while the currency tailwinds have helped minimise the flow-through of 2QFY19 revenue miss on margins/EPS – changes to our FY19/FY20 EPS estimates are minor (1.7%/-0.5%) – the low predictability of revenues could weigh on the stock’s valuations, in our view.


Outlook


We lower our target PER to 12x (14.5x earlier) for our revised PT INR 730 (INR 890 earlier). While we do not rule out a bounce-back from the sharp correction post the 2QFY19 disappointment given the seasonally strong 3QFY19 ahead, a sustained recovery will require a more consistent performance. HOLD.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Hold #JM Financial #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.