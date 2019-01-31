App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 630: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Persistent Systems


Despite the low base in previous quarter and strong seasonality of IP, the company reported weak revenues in Q3. However, higher offshoring helped in posting better-than-expected margins in Q3FY19 US$ revenues grew 2.2% QoQ to $120.8 million, way below our 8.2% QoQ growth and $128 million estimate It was a strong quarter from an EBITDA margin perspective as margins expanded 250 bps QoQ to 19.7% (way above our 17.7% estimate). Margin expansion was mainly on the back of lower travelling expenses (10.9% QoQ decline), higher offshoring, increase in utilisation (by 20 bps) and rupee depreciation (+50 bps impact) The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 8/share. The company has also announced a buyback for an amount not exceeding Rs 2,250 crore. The buyback would be under the open market route wherein the company would buy back 0.3 crore shares (3.75% of total paid up equity) at a maximum price of Rs 750/share. We are not incorporating buyback in our estimates as of now.


Outlook


Persistent has witnessed healthy growth in digital revenues in the current quarter. Based on the pipeline, the company expects digital business to rebound to ~30% YoY growth in coming quarters. Further, scale up of its alliance business, buyback & new CEO announcement are other key positives. However, muted growth expectation in the near term prompt us to maintain our HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 630/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

