Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 630: ICICI Direct

Despite the low base in previous quarter and strong seasonality of IP, the company reported weak revenues in Q3. However, higher offshoring helped in posting better-than-expected margins in Q3FY19 US$ revenues grew 2.2% QoQ to $120.8 million, way below our 8.2% QoQ growth and $128 million estimate It was a strong quarter from an EBITDA margin perspective as margins expanded 250 bps QoQ to 19.7% (way above our 17.7% estimate). Margin expansion was mainly on the back of lower travelling expenses (10.9% QoQ decline), higher offshoring, increase in utilisation (by 20 bps) and rupee depreciation (+50 bps impact) The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 8/share. The company has also announced a buyback for an amount not exceeding Rs 2,250 crore. The buyback would be under the open market route wherein the company would buy back 0.3 crore shares (3.75% of total paid up equity) at a maximum price of Rs 750/share. We are not incorporating buyback in our estimates as of now.

Outlook

Persistent has witnessed healthy growth in digital revenues in the current quarter. Based on the pipeline, the company expects digital business to rebound to ~30% YoY growth in coming quarters. Further, scale up of its alliance business, buyback & new CEO announcement are other key positives. However, muted growth expectation in the near term prompt us to maintain our HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 630/share.

