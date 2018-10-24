App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 605: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent reported a weaker-than-expected quarter on the revenue front. The revenue decline was mainly on account of weak seasonality in the IP business, weaker execution in digital & services business and project foreclosures US$ revenues declined 4.3% QoQ to $118.2 million (way below our estimate of 2.7% QoQ). Services witnessed 2% QoQ de-growth while IP led revenues reported 10.4% QoQ decline EBITDA margins expanded 40 bps QoQ mainly led by rupee depreciation (+110 bps impact) partially offset by a wage hike The company has deposits of Rs 43 crore with Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services group. These are due to mature in January-June 2019.


Outlook


Persistent reported a significant miss on the revenue front. Moreover, a realignment of the sales team and lacklustre digital growth & execution remain key dampeners. This, coupled with macro uncertainty, prompts us to change our rating to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 605/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Persistent Systems #Recommendations

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.