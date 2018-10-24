Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 605: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent reported a weaker-than-expected quarter on the revenue front. The revenue decline was mainly on account of weak seasonality in the IP business, weaker execution in digital & services business and project foreclosures US$ revenues declined 4.3% QoQ to $118.2 million (way below our estimate of 2.7% QoQ). Services witnessed 2% QoQ de-growth while IP led revenues reported 10.4% QoQ decline EBITDA margins expanded 40 bps QoQ mainly led by rupee depreciation (+110 bps impact) partially offset by a wage hike The company has deposits of Rs 43 crore with Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services group. These are due to mature in January-June 2019.

Outlook

Persistent reported a significant miss on the revenue front. Moreover, a realignment of the sales team and lacklustre digital growth & execution remain key dampeners. This, coupled with macro uncertainty, prompts us to change our rating to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 605/share.

