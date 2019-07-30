App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 575: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 575 in its research report dated July 29, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent reported another muted quarter both on revenue and margin front. US$ revenues grew 1.1% QoQ to $119.6 million (below our 2.3% QoQ growth estimate) with softness in IP led business for a fourth consecutive quarter. Further, digital also reported a decline of 5.9% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA margins dragged 180 bps to 15.6% (from adjusted margins of 17.4% in Q4FY19) mainly due to muted performance in high margin IP led business.


Outlook


Hence, we maintain our HOLD stance with a revised target price of Rs 575/share (12x FY21E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2019 01:00 pm

