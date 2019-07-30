Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 575: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 575 in its research report dated July 29, 2019.
Persistent reported another muted quarter both on revenue and margin front. US$ revenues grew 1.1% QoQ to $119.6 million (below our 2.3% QoQ growth estimate) with softness in IP led business for a fourth consecutive quarter. Further, digital also reported a decline of 5.9% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA margins dragged 180 bps to 15.6% (from adjusted margins of 17.4% in Q4FY19) mainly due to muted performance in high margin IP led business.
Outlook
Hence, we maintain our HOLD stance with a revised target price of Rs 575/share (12x FY21E EPS).
