Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 563: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 563 in its research report dated May 08, 2020.
Persistent Systems Q4FY20 beat our revenue estimates. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 9,264 mn, registering growth of +11.4% YoY/+0.4% QoQ, EBITDA stood at Rs 1,269 mn, up 5.1% YoY/+2.8% QoQ and consolidated PAT for the quarter stood at Rs 838 mn, down -4.7% YoY/ 0.8% QoQ. The company saw the imminent threat posed by Covid-19 and started WFH before India started its lockdown as a safeguard measure for its employees. Company anticipate some degree of a U shaped recovery when it comes to COVID19.
Outlook
We marginally raised our target P/E multiple from 12.3x to 13.0x for its FY22E earnings and arrive at a target price of 563 per share, and maintain our HOLD rating.
