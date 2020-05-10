Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 563: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems Q4FY20 beat our revenue estimates. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 9,264 mn, registering growth of +11.4% YoY/+0.4% QoQ, EBITDA stood at Rs 1,269 mn, up 5.1% YoY/+2.8% QoQ and consolidated PAT for the quarter stood at Rs 838 mn, down -4.7% YoY/ 0.8% QoQ. The company saw the imminent threat posed by Covid-19 and started WFH before India started its lockdown as a safeguard measure for its employees. Company anticipate some degree of a U shaped recovery when it comes to COVID19.

Outlook

We marginally raised our target P/E multiple from 12.3x to 13.0x for its FY22E earnings and arrive at a target price of 563 per share, and maintain our HOLD rating.

