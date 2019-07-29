Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 520: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent reported weak numbers in Q1FY20 due to a sequential decline in its Digital (-6% QoQ; ~23% of sales) and Accelerite (-40% QoQ; ~4% of sales) businesses. Overall, revenues in USD terms grew 1.1% QoQ, while normalized EBIT margins fell 190bps QoQ to 11.0%. EBIT margins declined due to visa costs (-70bps), utilization drop (-50bps) and INR appreciation (-30bps). Going ahead, it expects a 250-275bps wage hike headwind in Q2FY20. Persistent has not been able to scale up its digital business as compared to others midcap IT players. For a firm that was prompt in identifying the Digital opportunity and signed a promising IOT deal, is witnessing a slow down to single digits while other larger peers are accelerating- this is a sign of severe execution weakness. We believe its project based nature & lack of strong sales engine has led to poor sales performance. Quarterly fluctuations are inherent in products & IP led business. Management sees revenue trajectory improving in FY20E. We expect the IBM/IP segment to see revenue acceleration from FY21E. Although the new leadership is expected to take measures to revive the company's growth, FY20 could continue to be a year of transition. Persistent is currently trading at 12.2x & 10.9 FY20/21E EPS respectively. Due to volatility in revenue performance, Persistent will continue to trade on lower multiples.

Outlook

We expect revenue CAGR of 5% from FY19-FY21E & our revised TP stands at Rs. 520 (11x FY21E EPS) (earlier: Rs. 618). We have Hold rating on Persistent & stock trades at 12.2X/ 10.9X on EPS of Rs. 45/ Rs. 47 for FY20E/21E.

