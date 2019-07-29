App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 520: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated July 28, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent reported weak numbers in Q1FY20 due to a sequential decline in its Digital (-6% QoQ; ~23% of sales) and Accelerite (-40% QoQ; ~4% of sales) businesses. Overall, revenues in USD terms grew 1.1% QoQ, while normalized EBIT margins fell 190bps QoQ to 11.0%. EBIT margins declined due to visa costs (-70bps), utilization drop (-50bps) and INR appreciation (-30bps). Going ahead, it expects a 250-275bps wage hike headwind in Q2FY20. Persistent has not been able to scale up its digital business as compared to others midcap IT players. For a firm that was prompt in identifying the Digital opportunity and signed a promising IOT deal, is witnessing a slow down to single digits while other larger peers are accelerating- this is a sign of severe execution weakness. We believe its project based nature & lack of strong sales engine has led to poor sales performance. Quarterly fluctuations are inherent in products & IP led business. Management sees revenue trajectory improving in FY20E. We expect the IBM/IP segment to see revenue acceleration from FY21E. Although the new leadership is expected to take measures to revive the company's growth, FY20 could continue to be a year of transition. Persistent is currently trading at 12.2x & 10.9 FY20/21E EPS respectively. Due to volatility in revenue performance, Persistent will continue to trade on lower multiples.


Outlook


We expect revenue CAGR of 5% from FY19-FY21E & our revised TP stands at Rs. 520 (11x FY21E EPS) (earlier: Rs. 618). We have Hold rating on Persistent & stock trades at 12.2X/ 10.9X on EPS of Rs. 45/ Rs. 47 for FY20E/21E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Hold #Persistent Systems #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

