    Hold Persistent Systems; target of Rs 3500: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Persistent Systems with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated July 23, 2022.

    July 25, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Persistent Systems


    Persistent reported revenue of $241.5mn, 11.1% QoQ USD above our estimate of 9.7%. Organic business grew 5.6% QoQ USD while Data Glove and Media Agility (2 months’ integration) acquisitions contributed remaining 5.5% to growth. Deal wins were strong given TCV of $394mn, 9% QoQ, 61% YoY with 58% net new wins. Management mentioned that demand continues to be robust, but clients are now also focusing on cost optimization initiatives (example: outsourcing product engineering/R&D) and Persistent is well placed to capture to this demand. EBIT margin was resilient at 14.3%, +30bps despite higher amortization charge, supply side pressures, visa and project travel related costs. In Q2FY22, there will be 250-300bps impact of higher than normal wage hike roll-out which is expected to be partially offset by productivity levers (utilization, offshore, pyramid).


    Outlook


    Our EPS estimates remain largely unchanged as slight increase in revenue and margin due to beat in Q1 is offset by lower other income. We continue to value Persistent on 27x (FY24 EPS) to arrive at TP of Rs.3500. Persistent is currently trading at 32x/28x earnings multiple on FY23/24 EPS of INR 112/130 respectively with Revenue/EPS CAGR of 24%/23% over FY22-24. Maintain ‘Hold’.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 25, 2022 03:55 pm
