Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Parag Milk Foods: target of Rs 104: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Parag Milk Foods with a target price of Rs 104 in its research report dated September 08, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Parag Milk Foods


Key reasons for weak Q1FY21 performance: (1) Steep decline in sales to B2B segment (i.e. HoReCa segment and ingredient user industry) due to lockdown. However, there was some recovery in in-home consumption, (2) Lower sales of SMP with decline in SMP prices and (3) 220bps lower EBITDA margin due to consumption of higher priced inventory carried from earlier quarters. We expect the (1) revenues of core products (paneer, cheese, ghee etc.) to gradually recover Q2FY21 onwards, (2) There will be slower recovery in HoReCa segment, (3) Liquid milk segment is expected to reported single digit growth in FY21 and (4) with reduction in milk procurement prices, EBITDA margin is likely to expand to 9.6% in FY22 from 8.7% in FY20.



Outlook


Maintain HOLD rating with a DCF based revised target price of Rs104 (8x FY22E EPS; earlier TP Rs100).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 8, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Securities #Parag Milk Foods #Recommendations

