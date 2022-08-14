English
    Hold Page Industries; target of Rs 52680: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Page Industries with a target price of Rs 52680 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 14, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Page Industries


    Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of Jockey international brand and is the market leader in premium innerwear and leisurewear category. The brand is distributed in 2,895+ cities & towns and available in 113715+ MBOs and 1144+ EBOs. It sold ~ 190 million pieces in FY22. Strong backward integration facilities having capacity of 250 million pieces • Robust business model generating 66%+ RoCE, delivering consistent EBITDA margins of 20%+ and having debt free b/s.


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock. We value Page at Rs 52680 i.e. 66x FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:09 am
