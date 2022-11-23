English
    Hold Page Industries; target of Rs 51770: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Page Industries with a target price of Rs 51770 in its research report dated November 11, 2022.

    November 23, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
     
     
    Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of Jockey international brand and is the market leader in premium innerwear and leisurewear category. The brand is distributed in 2,895+ cities & towns and available in 118123+ MBOs and 1191+ EBOs. Sold ~ 190 million pieces in FY22. Strong backward integration facilities having capacity of 260 million pieces • Robust business model generating 66%+ RoCE, delivering consistent EBITDA margins of 20%+ and having debt free b/s.


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD recommendation on the stock. We value Page at Rs 51770 i.e. 66x FY24E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 02:50 pm