MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Page Industries; target of Rs 34800: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Page Industries with a target price of Rs 34800 in its research report dated May 28, 2021.

Broker Research
June 10, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Page Industries


Page continued its upward trajectory with healthy topline growth in Q4FY21, driven by strong demand for athleisure wear. Revenue grew 63% YoY to Rs 927.1 crore (two year CAGR: 20.4%), with volumes increasing 54.2% to 46.2 million pieces (partially attributable to benign base). On account of higher RM prices, gross margins declined 122 bps YoY to 57.6%. Employee and other expenses increased 23% and 37% YoY, respectively. Subsequently, EBITDA margins came in at 19.3% (I-direct estimate: 20.5%, Q3FY21: 24.4%, Q4FY20: 10.7%). Absolute EBITDA increased 80% YoY to Rs 169.8 crore. Driven by a healthy operational performance, PAT came in at Rs 115.6 crore (Q4FY20: Rs 31.0 crore).


Outlook


We maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 34800 (62x FY23E EPS, earlier TP: Rs 31500) and await a better entry point.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Page Industries #Recommendations
first published: Jun 1, 2021 10:37 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey