Hold Page Industries; target of Rs 34800: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Page Industries

Page continued its upward trajectory with healthy topline growth in Q4FY21, driven by strong demand for athleisure wear. Revenue grew 63% YoY to Rs 927.1 crore (two year CAGR: 20.4%), with volumes increasing 54.2% to 46.2 million pieces (partially attributable to benign base). On account of higher RM prices, gross margins declined 122 bps YoY to 57.6%. Employee and other expenses increased 23% and 37% YoY, respectively. Subsequently, EBITDA margins came in at 19.3% (I-direct estimate: 20.5%, Q3FY21: 24.4%, Q4FY20: 10.7%). Absolute EBITDA increased 80% YoY to Rs 169.8 crore. Driven by a healthy operational performance, PAT came in at Rs 115.6 crore (Q4FY20: Rs 31.0 crore).

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 34800 (62x FY23E EPS, earlier TP: Rs 31500) and await a better entry point.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More