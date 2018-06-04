Hold Page Industries; target of Rs 25550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Page Industries

Revenues for Q4FY18 grew 22% YoY to Rs 608.4 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 588.8 crore). The revenue beat was mainly driven by higher blended realisations, up 16% YoY to Rs 164/piece. Overall volumes for the quarter grew 6% YoY 36.5 million pieces Elevated raw material prices led to a decline in gross margins by 188 bps YoY to 62.6%. However, with controlled operating expenses and lower employee expenses (down 3% YoY to Rs 98.6 crore), EBITDA margins improved significantly by 455 bps YoY to 24.1% (highest ever operating margins). Lower employee expenses in mainly owing to increase in share of outsourced products. Absolute EBITDA grew 50.7% YoY to Rs 146.8 crore Lower other income (down 30% YoY to Rs 7.3 crore), higher depreciation cost (up 15% YoY to Rs 7.6 crore), along with higher taxation (Q4FY18: 33.7% vs. Q4FY17: 30.1%), restricted PAT growth, to a certain extent. Resultant PAT grew 41% YoY to Rs 94.2 crore.

Outlook

FY18 was a robust year for Page, with revenues increasing 20% YoY to Rs 2551.4 crore and EBITDA margins expanding 180 bps YoY to 21.2%. On the balance sheet front, net working capital days improved with inventory days declining by ~26 days to 81 days in FY18E. Cash flow from operations increased significantly, leading to reduction in debt by 43% YoY to Rs 50 crore as on FY18. Robust operational performance translated into improvement in RoCE by 560 bps YoY to 57.2%. We build in revenues and PAT CAGR of 23% and 28%, respectively, in FY18-20E. We continue to like Page, given its industry best asset/turnover ratio, superior RoCE, robust CFO and controlled working capital days. We reiterate HOLD rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs 25550 (50.0x FY20 EPS).

