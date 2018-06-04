App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Page Industries; target of Rs 25550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is recommended hold rating on Page Industries with a target price of Rs 25550 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Page Industries


Revenues for Q4FY18 grew 22% YoY to Rs 608.4 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 588.8 crore). The revenue beat was mainly driven by higher blended realisations, up 16% YoY to Rs 164/piece. Overall volumes for the quarter grew 6% YoY 36.5 million pieces Elevated raw material prices led to a decline in gross margins by 188 bps YoY to 62.6%. However, with controlled operating expenses and lower employee expenses (down 3% YoY to Rs 98.6 crore), EBITDA margins improved significantly by 455 bps YoY to 24.1% (highest ever operating margins). Lower employee expenses in mainly owing to increase in share of outsourced products. Absolute EBITDA grew 50.7% YoY to Rs 146.8 crore Lower other income (down 30% YoY to Rs 7.3 crore), higher depreciation cost (up 15% YoY to Rs 7.6 crore), along with higher taxation (Q4FY18: 33.7% vs. Q4FY17: 30.1%), restricted PAT growth, to a certain extent. Resultant PAT grew 41% YoY to Rs 94.2 crore.


Outlook
FY18 was a robust year for Page, with revenues increasing 20% YoY to Rs 2551.4 crore and EBITDA margins expanding 180 bps YoY to 21.2%. On the balance sheet front, net working capital days improved with inventory days declining by ~26 days to 81 days in FY18E. Cash flow from operations increased significantly, leading to reduction in debt by 43% YoY to Rs 50 crore as on FY18. Robust operational performance translated into improvement in RoCE by 560 bps YoY to 57.2%. We build in revenues and PAT CAGR of 23% and 28%, respectively, in FY18-20E. We continue to like Page, given its industry best asset/turnover ratio, superior RoCE, robust CFO and controlled working capital days. We reiterate HOLD rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs 25550 (50.0x FY20 EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 4, 2018 01:49 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Page Industries #Recommendations

