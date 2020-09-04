Hold Page Industries; target of Rs 20950: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Page Industries

Disruptions owing to the pandemic weighed significantly on the Q1FY21 performance as two-third of the quarter was a washout. Store closures, supply side challenges translated to volume de-growth of 69% YoY to ~15 million pieces in Q1FY21. Material presence in metro cities (~60%) further hampered operations due to stringent measures by local authorities. The management indicated that green shoots were visible with strong demand for outerwear segment (athleisure) post relaxation in lockdown. Subsequently, ASP grew 12% YoY in Q1FY21. Also, channel inventory has been on a declining trend indicating strong pent up demand (secondary sales higher by 18-20% than reported Q1FY21 number). Overall revenues for quarter de-grew 65.9% YoY to Rs 284.8 crore. Reported gross margins fell 696 bps YoY to 48.1% on the back of inventory provisioning of Rs 10.7 crore. Gross margins (including sub-contacting charges) were at 23% vs. 39% YoY owing to lower absorption of labour charges. Page significantly rationalised overheads with other expenses down 66.3% YoY to Rs 48.8 crore (mainly cut in marketing spends). Employee expenses de-grew 4.3% YoY to Rs 122.9 crore. Subsequently, it reported EBITDA, PAT loss of Rs 34.7 crore, Rs 39.6 crore, respectively (tax credit: Rs 12.8 crore). Page continues to have a healthy b/s that would enable it to tide over challenging scenario better than peers.

Outlook

We bake in earnings CAGR of 14% in FY20-22E and expect the company to generate RoCE of 54% in FY22E. We maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 20950 (52.0x FY22E EPS, previous TP: Rs 21400).

