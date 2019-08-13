App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Page Industries; target of Rs 18,050: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Page Industries with a target price of Rs 18,050 in its research report dated August 09, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Page Industries


Given the challenging market conditions, Page reported another muted performance, with volumes de-growing 2.4% YoY to 49.1 million pieces in Q1FY20. The management indicated footfalls in its exclusive branded outlets (EBO’s) witnessed significant decline owing to consumption slowdown. The same trend was visible in July as well. Revenue grew marginally 2.4% YoY to Rs 835.0 crore, mainly led by 4.4% growth in realisations to Rs 166.9/piece. EBITDA margins (adjusted for Ind-AS 116 impact) declined 190 bps YoY to 21.3% on account of higher employee expenses (up 19% YoY). Following weak operational performance, PAT declined 11.0% YoY to Rs 110.7 crore.


Outlook


However, we expect near term pressure to persist. We revise our estimates downwards and expect revenue and earnings to grow at a CAGR of 10% and 12% respectively. We reiterate our HOLD rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs 18050 (41.0x FY21E EPS) (earlier TP: Rs 19000).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Page Industries #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.