Hold Page Industries; target of Rs 17,800: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Page Industries

Page Industries’ Q1 operating performance was weaker than expected. Revenue declined 66% to Rs2.8bn vs. estimate of Rs4.3bn. Secondary sales were higher by 18-20% in Q1, and management indicated a recovery to pre-Covid-19 levels in August. Gross margins were down 700bps and were driven by lower absorption of factory overheads and provision for aged stock. Management has initiated many cost-reduction initiatives (other overheads were down 66%) and expects to get back to 20-22% EBITDA margins. The company’s recovery has been faster than other apparel players but much slower than its smaller innerwear competitors (10-20% decline). Management attributed this to its higher salience in top towns which were more affected by the pandemic in Q1. Factoring in the weak Q1 print, we reduce FY21E EPS by ~13% but largely maintain FY22/23 estimates.

Outlook

Valuations at 47x FY22E EPS are not attractive. We maintain Hold, with a revised TP of Rs17,800 (Rs17,500 earlier), rolling forward to 40x Dec-22E EPS.

