Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Page Industries; target of Rs 17,800: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Page Industries with a target price of Rs 17,800 in its research report dated September 03, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Page Industries


Page Industries’ Q1 operating performance was weaker than expected. Revenue declined 66% to Rs2.8bn vs. estimate of Rs4.3bn. Secondary sales were higher by 18-20% in Q1, and management indicated a recovery to pre-Covid-19 levels in August. Gross margins were down 700bps and were driven by lower absorption of factory overheads and provision for aged stock. Management has initiated many cost-reduction initiatives (other overheads were down 66%) and expects to get back to 20-22% EBITDA margins. The company’s recovery has been faster than other apparel players but much slower than its smaller innerwear competitors (10-20% decline). Management attributed this to its higher salience in top towns which were more affected by the pandemic in Q1. Factoring in the weak Q1 print, we reduce FY21E EPS by ~13% but largely maintain FY22/23 estimates.


Outlook


Valuations at 47x FY22E EPS are not attractive. We maintain Hold, with a revised TP of Rs17,800 (Rs17,500 earlier), rolling forward to 40x Dec-22E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Page Industries #Recommendations

