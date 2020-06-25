App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 08:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Page Industries; target of Rs 17,500: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Page Industries with a target price of Rs 17,500 in its research report dated June 23, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Page Industries


Page reported an 11% fall in revenues (decline was 5% above expectations), dragged by a loss in volumes (down ~19%) due to non-fulfilment of orders and store closures. Covid-19 impacted revenues by ~Rs1.5bn in Q4FY20. Commentary was encouraging, with sales surpassing expectations and pre-Covid-19 levels in some of the open stores. Page attributed the strong demand to WFH-led leisure-wear purchases, closer proximity and strong brand recall. It expects healthy balance sheet and strong supply chain to help gain the market share. Comparable EBITDA margins disappointed and fell by ~1,100bps YoY in Q4 on account of loss of sales in Mar’20. It expects a freeze on employee hiring, IT investments and other cost optimizations to help margins in FY21E.



Outlook


Factoring in the delayed reopening, we reduce our FY21/22E EPS by ~10%. Valuations at 47x FY22EPS are not attractive yet and we await a better entry point. We maintain Hold, with a revised TP of RS17,500 (from Rs18,200) based on 40x Jun-22 EPS.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 08:05 am

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Page Industries #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 25: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 25: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Australia’s Qantas airline to cut 6,000 jobs as virus hits

Australia’s Qantas airline to cut 6,000 jobs as virus hits

COVID-19 lockdown: Most corporate tenants complete lock-in period, can move out by serving notice period

COVID-19 lockdown: Most corporate tenants complete lock-in period, can move out by serving notice period

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.