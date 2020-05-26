Hold Orient Cement; target of Rs 47: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Orient Cement

Orient Cement’s Q4 results were above estimates on: 1) 8.9% realization growth qoq vs. estimated 4%; and 2) volume decline of 14% yoy vs. estimated 18.8%. EBITDA stood at Rs1.2bn vs. Rs659mn estimate and OPM at 19.1% vs. 11.1% estimate. Key positives: 1) realization growth of 8.9% qoq and 1.3% yoy; 2) variable cost decline of 7% yoy/qoq; and 3) 2 days improvement in receivables days. Key negatives: 1) 9 days increase in inventory days; and 2) freight cost increase of 7% yoy/6.6% qoq. Management mentioned that industry’s volume decline of 20-30% yoy in May’20 is better than earlier expectations of 45-50% decline as demand recovery is better in rural areas. The focus will be to conserve cash in FY21 and capex plans will be on hold.

Outlook

Current pricing trends in its key markets lead us increase EBITDA by 23% for FY21E and 6-9% for FY22-23E. We estimate net debt/EBITDA at 4.4x/3.2x/2.4x for FY21/22/23E. Maintain Hold on the stock with a target price of Rs47 (6x Jun-22E EV/EBITDA).



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.