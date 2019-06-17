App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold ONGC; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on ONGC with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated June 04, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on ONGC


ONGC declared its Q4FY19 results that were below our estimates on the profitability front due to lower own oil production, write-offs, provision and impairment. As per expectations, the quarter saw nil subsidy burden while net realisations were at US$61.9/bbl (marginally above our estimate). Revenues came in above our estimates at Rs 26758.5 crore despite lower own oil production as JV sales volume and revenues were above estimates. EBITDA during the quarter came in at Rs 14387.4 crore, below our estimate of Rs 13337.7 crore mainly on account of higher than estimated other expenses. PAT was at Rs 4044.6 crore (our estimate of Rs 5791.4 crore).


Outlook


The movement in oil prices and subsidy sharing will decide ONGC’s performance, going ahead. We assume nil subsidy burden due to decline in oil prices and the new government. We model oil prices of US$65/bbl for FY20E and FY21E, given the current oil market scenario. However, due to lower growth on a sustainable basis, in spite of lower valuation, we have a HOLD rating on the stock at current levels with a target price of Rs 180/share (core business at Rs 143/share & investments at Rs 37share).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 17, 2019 03:15 pm

#Hold #ICICI Direct #ONGC #Recommendations

