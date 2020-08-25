172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-oil-india-target-of-rs-106-sharekhan-2-5754261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Oil India; target of Rs 106: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Oil India with a target price of Rs 106 in its research report dated August 24, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Oil India


Weak Q1FY21 results with net loss of Rs249 crore (versus a net profit of Rs. 625 crore in Q1FY20) due to weak oil and gas realisation, declined by 54.1% y-o-y and 29% y-o-y respectively, high operating expenses, Rs. 93 crore cost for the Baghjan blowout and lower other income. Oil sales volume and realisation declined by sharply by 8.1% and 54.1% y-o-y to 0.73mmt and $30.4/bbl respectively. Weak oil and gas realisation/production outlook, high capex plan of Rs.4,000-4,200 crore despite low oil & gas prices and negative value from investment in Mozambique E&P assets would act as an overhang on stock.



Outlook


We downgrade Oil India to Hold (from Buy) with revised SoTP-based PT of Rs. 106 given a weak earnings outlook (expect 44% PAT decline over FY20-FY22E) on low oil & gas realisation and muted RoEs of 4-7% over FY2021E-FY2022E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:49 pm

tags #Hold #Oil India #Recommendations #Sharekhan

