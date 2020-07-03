App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Oil and Natural Gas Corporation; target of Rs 80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation with a target price of Rs 80 in its research report dated July 02, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation


ONGC declared its Q4FY20 results, which were below our estimates on the profitability front mainly on account of high impairment loss and exploratory write-offs. Revenues fell 9.5% QoQ to Rs 21456.2 crore (our estimate: Rs 21065.9 crore) due to lower realisations at US$ 49/bbl. While oil production was in line with estimates, gas production was marginally lower. EBITDA during the quarter declined 30.2% QoQ and came in at Rs 8587.9 crore (our estimate: Rs 10678.3 crore) on account of higher other expenditure. Exploratory, DD&A expenses at Rs 8037 crore and an exceptional loss of Rs 4899.1 crore towards impairment of assets due to a fall in oil prices led to a net loss of Rs 3098.3 crore.



Outlook


Considering these factors, we upgrade the stock from REDUCE to HOLD rating with a target price of Rs 80. We value core business i.e. standalone & OVL at Rs 63/share (6x FY22E core earnings) & investments at Rs 17/share (50% discount to current MCap).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 04:13 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation #Recommendations

