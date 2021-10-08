MARKET NEWS

Hold Oil and Natural Gas Corporation; target of Rs 185: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated October 06, 2021.

Broker Research
October 08, 2021 / 10:25 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation


Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. ONGC’s crude oil production has been in the range of 54-63% of total domestic oil production in FY11-21 • ONGC is also a play on the refining sector via its subsidiaries.


Outlook


We value ONGC at Rs 185 i.e. Rs 161 for core oil & gas business and Rs 24 for subsidiaries and other investments.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation #Recommendations
first published: Oct 8, 2021 10:25 pm

