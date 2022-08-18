English
    Hold Oil and Natural Gas Corporation; target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report date August 17, 2022.

    August 18, 2022 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation


    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. ONGC’s crude oil production has been in the range of 54-63% of total domestic oil production in FY11-21 • ONGC also has a play on refining sector via its subsidiaries.



    Outlook


    We change our rating on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value ONGC at Rs 150 i.e. Rs 120 for core oil & gas business and Rs 30 for subsidiaries and other investments.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation - 170822 - ic

    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 06:24 pm
