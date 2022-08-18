English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Oil and Natural Gas Corporation; target of Rs 148: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation with a target price of Rs 148 in its research report dated August 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 18, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation


    Q1FY23 standalone PAT grew strongly by 72% q-o-q to Rs. 15,206 crore but missed our estimate by 4.5% due to lower-than-expected oil & gas volumes and net oil realisation that was partially offset by higher other income. Oil/gas sales volume stood at 5 mmt/4.1 bcm, down 2% q-o-q/up 1.5% q-o-q missed our estimate by 2%/4%; net oil realization grew by 14% q-o-q to $108.5/bbl (slightly below estimate) while gas realisations were up 94% q-o-q to $6.5/mmBtu. OVL’s earnings were hit by lower oil & gas production given sanctions on Russia and impairments. MRPL benefited from sharply higher GRM of $24.5/bbl ($5/bbl in Q1FY22) and a 40% y-o-y rise in throughput to 4.3 mmt.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Hold rating on ONGC with a revised PT of Rs. 148 as ad-hoc tax policy changes create earnings uncertainty and concern on valuation. Dividend yield of ~8% limits meaningful downside from current level.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - 170822 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 06:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.