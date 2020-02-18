App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Oil and Natural Gas Corporation; target of Rs 110: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated February 17, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation


ONGC declared its O3FY20 results that were below our estimates on the profitability front, mainly due to higher depreciation & amortisation costs and lower other income. Revenues declined 3.2% QoQ at Rs 23710.1 crore (our estimate: Rs 22823.2 crore) on account of marginally lower realisations as well as sales volume QoQ. The oil & gas production was largely in line with our estimates. As per expectations, the quarter witnessed nil subsidy burden while net realisations were at US$59.7/bbl. EBITDA during the quarter declined 7.5% QoQ and came in at Rs 12298.3 crore (our estimate: Rs 11708.7 crore). Subsequently, reported PAT declined 33.7% QoQ to Rs 4151.6 crore (our estimate: Rs 5932.3 crore).


Outlook


We have a HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110/share. We value core business i.e. standalone & OVL at Rs 90/share (6x FY22E core earnings) & investments at Rs 20/share (50% discount to current MCap).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 18, 2020 01:03 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation #Recommendations

