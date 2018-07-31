App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NTPC; target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NTPC with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on NTPC

NTPC reported a decent set of Q1FY19 numbers wherein revenues and EBITDA were above our estimates but optically significant YoY decline in other income impacted PAT YoY Adjusted revenues came in at | 22768.2 crore vs. estimate of | 22022.2 crore. Energy sold was at 64.56 billion units vs. our estimate of 64.78 billion units. The company’s generation was up 7.5% YoY at 69.12 billion units in Q1FY19, in line with our estimate. Plant load factors (PLFs) of coal plants were at 77% vs. 79% in Q1FY18. As of Q1F19, the commercial and installed capacity of the company were at 44500 MW and 51391 MW, respectively

Outlook

The same trend may have an impact on growth of NTPC over the long run as conventional power plants will get capped in terms of getting rerated. Hence, the near term strong trajectory of capacity addition is expected to fail to rerate the stock. We peg the valuation at 1.2x on FY20 book value to arrive at a revised fair value of | 160 on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #NTPC #Recommendations

