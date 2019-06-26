App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NTPC; target of Rs 136: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NTPC with a target price of Rs 136 in its research report dated May 27, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on NTPC


NTPC reported Q4FY19 results, which were an operational miss on account of lower-than expected generation and energy sold during the quarter. However, reported PAT optically looks way higher than estimated PAT as the same was impacted by a one off with respect to onetime tax deferrals credit. On an operational basis, gross generation grew marginally by 0.9% YoY at ~69.2 billion units (BUs) vs. estimate of 71.9 BUs whereas energy sold declined 0.2% YoY to 64.1 BUs vs. our estimate of 67.2 BUs. PLFs of coal plants was at 77.6% vs. 79% in Q4FY18.


Outlook


Improved performance in terms of capacity addition and improvement in under recoveries of fixed costs will drive PAT CAGR at 11.7% over FY19-21E. However, rising clamour on renewables as driving force for energy would limit the re rating for conventional energy companies like NTPC. We value the company at 10 P/E on FY21E EPS to arrive at a fair target of Rs 136.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
Read More
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 01:53 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #NTPC #Recommendations

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.