Hold NTPC; target of Rs 136: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NTPC with a target price of Rs 136 in its research report dated May 27, 2019.
NTPC reported Q4FY19 results, which were an operational miss on account of lower-than expected generation and energy sold during the quarter. However, reported PAT optically looks way higher than estimated PAT as the same was impacted by a one off with respect to onetime tax deferrals credit. On an operational basis, gross generation grew marginally by 0.9% YoY at ~69.2 billion units (BUs) vs. estimate of 71.9 BUs whereas energy sold declined 0.2% YoY to 64.1 BUs vs. our estimate of 67.2 BUs. PLFs of coal plants was at 77.6% vs. 79% in Q4FY18.
Outlook
Improved performance in terms of capacity addition and improvement in under recoveries of fixed costs will drive PAT CAGR at 11.7% over FY19-21E. However, rising clamour on renewables as driving force for energy would limit the re rating for conventional energy companies like NTPC. We value the company at 10 P/E on FY21E EPS to arrive at a fair target of Rs 136.
