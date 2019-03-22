App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NTPC; target of Rs 123: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NTPC with a target price of Rs 123 in its research report dated March 19, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on NTPC


NTPC goes ex-bonus today. It has announced issuance of bonus shares along with its Q3FY19 results on January 30, 2019. Bonus share ratio was 1:5 i.e. one equity share of face value 10 for every five existing equity shares. NTPC has fixed March 20, 2019 as record date while ex-date for the same is today i.e. March 19, 2019. Consequently, today the share price has adjusted to Rs 132 per share from Rs 159 per share yesterday, post bonus issue of equity shares.


Outlook


Our target price has also been revised to Rs 123 per share from Rs 147 per share post adjustment for bonus issue.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 22, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #NTPC #Recommendations

