you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NRB Bearings; target of Rs 85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NRB Bearings with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated August 14, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on NRB Bearings


NRB Bearings reported a weak performance across all operational parameters. Standalone revenues came in at rs 208 crore, down 11.1% YoY. The decline was driven by a weak performance in domestic OEM segment. EBITDA margin declined ~680 bps to 12.2% (vs. 19% in Q1FY19) mainly impacted by 365 bps increase in input costs and negative operating leverage amid declining topline. Accordingly, absolute EBITDA declined 42.7% YoY to rs 25.5 crore. Finance costs rose 33.1% YoY while other income declined 56.1% YoY. Accordingly, PAT declined 75% YoY to rs 8.7 crore.


Outlook


On the whole, RoCEs are expected to decline to 15% in FY21E. We value NRB at ~12x FY21E earnings to arrive at a target price of rs 85 per share. We have a HOLD recommendation on the company.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 16, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #NRB Bearings #Recommendations

