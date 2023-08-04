Hold NOCIL; target of Rs 230: Prabhudas Lilladher

Hold

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NOCIL

We believe inflationary situation, globally, to subside and volumes will be back on strong footing. According to management, outlook for domestic tyre companies remains robust, with industry expected to grow 10% annually in next several years. Despite near term challenges, NOCIL remains well placed over medium to long term led by 1) domestic tyre industry capex 2) China+1 strategy (as global customers look for security of supplies) 3) sufficient capacity headroom enabling demand improvement and 4) net cash balance sheet (Rs2.8bn) & healthy FCF generation of Rs.5.7bn over FY23-25E. While company’s capex announcement is awaited, management is also evaluating its entry into adjacencies/newer chemistries. Maintain ‘Hold’ rating.

Outlook

We revise our FY24/FY25E EPS estimates by 7%/1% with revised TP of Rs230 (earlier Rs210) based on 20xFY25E EPS of Rs11.5, factoring in volume growth led by recovery in exports.

