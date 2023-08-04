English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold NOCIL; target of Rs 230: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on NOCIL with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated August 02, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 04, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
    Hold

    Hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on NOCIL

    We believe inflationary situation, globally, to subside and volumes will be back on strong footing. According to management, outlook for domestic tyre companies remains robust, with industry expected to grow 10% annually in next several years. Despite near term challenges, NOCIL remains well placed over medium to long term led by 1) domestic tyre industry capex 2) China+1 strategy (as global customers look for security of supplies) 3) sufficient capacity headroom enabling demand improvement and 4) net cash balance sheet (Rs2.8bn) & healthy FCF generation of Rs.5.7bn over FY23-25E. While company’s capex announcement is awaited, management is also evaluating its entry into adjacencies/newer chemistries. Maintain ‘Hold’ rating.

    Outlook

    We revise our FY24/FY25E EPS estimates by 7%/1% with revised TP of Rs230 (earlier Rs210) based on 20xFY25E EPS of Rs11.5, factoring in volume growth led by recovery in exports.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    NOCIL - 02 -08 - 2023 - prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #NOCIL #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 10:48 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!