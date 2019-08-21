Hold NMDC; target of Rs 115: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on NMDC

NMDC reported broadly in line set of numbers for Q1FY20. The company reported production volume of 8.4 million tonnes (MT), up 21% YoY. The company reported iron ore sales volume of 8.7 MT, up 28% YoY (our estimate of 9.1 MT). The company reported realisations of Rs 3705/tonne (up 5.1% QoQ, 4.8% YoY), better than our expectation of Rs 3550/tonne. Net income from operations were at Rs 3263.7 crore, up 35% YoY but down 10% QoQ (our estimate of Rs 3250.6 crore). EBITDA came in at Rs 1867 crore, up 31% YoY but down 11% QoQ (our estimate: Rs 1822.8 crore. EBITDA/tonne came in at Rs 2153/tonne, higher than our estimate of Rs 2009/tonne. PAT came in at Rs 1179 crore, up 21%YoY but down 19% QoQ (our estimate: Rs 1220 crore).

Outlook

Furthermore, we expect EBITDA margins to hover around 50% levels for the next couple of years. We value the stock on a SoTP basis thereby arriving at a target price of Rs 115. We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

3 months at 289