App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NMDC; target of Rs 115: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended Hold rating on NMDC with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated August 16, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on NMDC


NMDC reported broadly in line set of numbers for Q1FY20. The company reported production volume of 8.4 million tonnes (MT), up 21% YoY. The company reported iron ore sales volume of 8.7 MT, up 28% YoY (our estimate of 9.1 MT). The company reported realisations of Rs 3705/tonne (up 5.1% QoQ, 4.8% YoY), better than our expectation of Rs 3550/tonne. Net income from operations were at Rs 3263.7 crore, up 35% YoY but down 10% QoQ (our estimate of Rs 3250.6 crore). EBITDA came in at Rs 1867 crore, up 31% YoY but down 11% QoQ (our estimate: Rs 1822.8 crore. EBITDA/tonne came in at Rs 2153/tonne, higher than our estimate of Rs 2009/tonne. PAT came in at Rs 1179 crore, up 21%YoY but down 19% QoQ (our estimate: Rs 1220 crore).


Outlook


Furthermore, we expect EBITDA margins to hover around 50% levels for the next couple of years. We value the stock on a SoTP basis thereby arriving at a target price of Rs 115. We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 04:03 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #NMDC #Recommendations

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.