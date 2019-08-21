Hold NMDC; target of Rs 115: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended Hold rating on NMDC with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated August 16, 2019.
ICICI Direct's research report on NMDC
NMDC reported broadly in line set of numbers for Q1FY20. The company reported production volume of 8.4 million tonnes (MT), up 21% YoY. The company reported iron ore sales volume of 8.7 MT, up 28% YoY (our estimate of 9.1 MT). The company reported realisations of Rs 3705/tonne (up 5.1% QoQ, 4.8% YoY), better than our expectation of Rs 3550/tonne. Net income from operations were at Rs 3263.7 crore, up 35% YoY but down 10% QoQ (our estimate of Rs 3250.6 crore). EBITDA came in at Rs 1867 crore, up 31% YoY but down 11% QoQ (our estimate: Rs 1822.8 crore. EBITDA/tonne came in at Rs 2153/tonne, higher than our estimate of Rs 2009/tonne. PAT came in at Rs 1179 crore, up 21%YoY but down 19% QoQ (our estimate: Rs 1220 crore).
Outlook
Furthermore, we expect EBITDA margins to hover around 50% levels for the next couple of years. We value the stock on a SoTP basis thereby arriving at a target price of Rs 115. We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.