App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NMDC; target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NMDC with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on NMDC


For Q1FY19, NMDC reported a healthy performance on the profitability front. NMDC reported sales volume of 6.84 million tonne (MT), lower than our estimate of 7.5 MT. Topline for the quarter came in at Rs 2422.0 crore, down 14.8% YoY, 37.6 QoQ vs. our estimate of Rs 2486 crore. The blended iron ore realisations during the quarter was at Rs 3504/tonne, up ~18% YoY, down 4.1% QoQ On the back of healthy iron ore realisations YoY and lower costs, the company for the quarter reported an EBITDA of Rs 1423.9 crore (down 4.7% YoY and 25.1% QoQ) higher than our estimate of Rs 1312.8 crore. The corresponding EBITDA margin was at 58.8% (vs. Q1FY18: 52.6%, Q4FY18: 49% and our estimate of 52.8%). The other expenses and selling expenses together as a percentage of sales declined to 11.4% from 21.9% in Q1FY8, 20.8% in Q4FY18 aiding margin expansion The corresponding EBITDA/tonne was at Rs 2082/tonne (vs. Q4FY18: Rs 1804/tonne, and our estimate of Rs 1750/tonne) For the quarter, the company reported other income of Rs 125.1 crore, depreciation of Rs 61.6 crore, interest and finance cost of Rs 10.8 crore. Ensuing reported PAT was at Rs 975.3 crore, flattish YoY, down 11.8% QoQ (vs. our estimate of Rs 904.3 crore).


Outlook


The declining trend witnessed in production and offtake volumes is likely to have a negative rub-off on the overall performance of the company. Accordingly, we downward revise our sales volume estimate to 32.7 MT for FY19E (vs. 40 MT earlier) and 35.5 MT for FY20E (vs. 42 MT earlier). We value the company on an SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs 105. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #NMDC #Recommendations

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.