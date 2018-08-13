Hold NMDC; target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on NMDC

For Q1FY19, NMDC reported a healthy performance on the profitability front. NMDC reported sales volume of 6.84 million tonne (MT), lower than our estimate of 7.5 MT. Topline for the quarter came in at Rs 2422.0 crore, down 14.8% YoY, 37.6 QoQ vs. our estimate of Rs 2486 crore. The blended iron ore realisations during the quarter was at Rs 3504/tonne, up ~18% YoY, down 4.1% QoQ On the back of healthy iron ore realisations YoY and lower costs, the company for the quarter reported an EBITDA of Rs 1423.9 crore (down 4.7% YoY and 25.1% QoQ) higher than our estimate of Rs 1312.8 crore. The corresponding EBITDA margin was at 58.8% (vs. Q1FY18: 52.6%, Q4FY18: 49% and our estimate of 52.8%). The other expenses and selling expenses together as a percentage of sales declined to 11.4% from 21.9% in Q1FY8, 20.8% in Q4FY18 aiding margin expansion The corresponding EBITDA/tonne was at Rs 2082/tonne (vs. Q4FY18: Rs 1804/tonne, and our estimate of Rs 1750/tonne) For the quarter, the company reported other income of Rs 125.1 crore, depreciation of Rs 61.6 crore, interest and finance cost of Rs 10.8 crore. Ensuing reported PAT was at Rs 975.3 crore, flattish YoY, down 11.8% QoQ (vs. our estimate of Rs 904.3 crore).

Outlook

The declining trend witnessed in production and offtake volumes is likely to have a negative rub-off on the overall performance of the company. Accordingly, we downward revise our sales volume estimate to 32.7 MT for FY19E (vs. 40 MT earlier) and 35.5 MT for FY20E (vs. 42 MT earlier). We value the company on an SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs 105. We have a HOLD recommendation on the stock.

