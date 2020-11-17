PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NMDC; target of Rs 100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NMDC with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on NMDC


NMDC’s Q2FY21 performance came in line with our estimate on all fronts. NMDC reported sales volume of 6.6 million tonnes (MT), up 14% YoY (our estimate: 6.5 MT). Total operating income for the quarter was at Rs 2230 crore, down 1% YoY (our estimate: Rs 2324 crore). EBITDA came in at Rs 1030 crore, down 3% YoY (our estimate: Rs 1055 crore) while EBITDA margin was at 46.2%, down 110 bps YoY (our estimate: 45.4%). EBITDA/tonne came in Rs 1560/tonne vs. Rs 1623/tonne. Ensuing PAT came in Rs 774 crore, up 10% YoY (our estimate of Rs 793 crore). NMDC’s board has approved buyback of 13.12 crore shares (representing 4.3% of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company) at Rs 105/share. Consequently, the total buyback size is at Rs 1378 crore.


Outlook


NMDC's Q2FY21 performance came in line with our estimate on all fronts. NMDC reported sales volume of 6.6 million tonnes (MT), up 14% YoY (our estimate: 6.5 MT). Total operating income for the quarter was at Rs 2230 crore, down 1% YoY (our estimate: Rs 2324 crore). EBITDA came in at Rs 1030 crore, down 3% YoY (our estimate: Rs 1055 crore) while EBITDA margin was at 46.2%, down 110 bps YoY (our estimate: 45.4%). EBITDA/tonne came in Rs 1560/tonne vs. Rs 1623/tonne. Ensuing PAT came in Rs 774 crore, up 10% YoY (our estimate of Rs 793 crore). NMDC's board has approved buyback of 13.12 crore shares (representing 4.3% of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company) at Rs 105/share. Consequently, the total buyback size is at Rs 1378 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 12:45 pm

