App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1461: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on NIIT Technologies with a target price of Rs 1461 in its research report dated July 23, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital's research report on NIIT Technologies


NIIT Technologies came out with stable set of numbers, mostly in line with our estimates except some one-offs. Consolidated revenue for Q1FY20 came at Rs 9,627mn, broadly in line with our estimate of Rs 9,752mn, registering 16.7% YoY growth, while on QoQ basis in Constant Currency terms, revenue growth excluding GIS business was 4%. Reported EBITDA grew 5.3% YoY to Rs 1,385mn, while EBITDA margin contracted by 155bps YoY to 14.4% against 15.9% YoY due to some one-off expenses. Adjusting for one-offs margin stood at 17.1% against our estimate of 16% for the quarter.


Outlook


Reported PAT was flat (+2.1% YoY) at Rs 876mn, however adjusted for one-offs stood at Rs 1,006mn, mostly in line with our estimate of Rs 1,024mn. We keep our positive view intact on NIIT Tecnologies and maintain our Hold rating with a revised target price of Rs 1461.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 02:34 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Hold #NIIT Technologies #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.