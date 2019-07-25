Hold NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1345: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on NIIT Technologies

NIIT Technologies reported a healthy performance with revenue, margins above our estimates. US$ revenues grew 0.4% QoQ to $138.5 million (vs. our expectation of $135.4 million) while EBITDA margins ex one-off came in at 16.9% (vs. our estimate of 15.5%). Revenue growth was led by growth in insurance (4% QoQ) and transportation vertical (4.1% QoQ). Further, digital (34% of revenues) growth of 13.8% QoQ, 40.3% YoY supported revenue growth. Going forward, based on order book momentum, healthy deal pipeline, Wishworks acquisition, we expect revenue growth of 11.4% CAGR in FY19-21E to surpass growth in most mid-tiers.

Outlook

We like NIIT Tech based on digital revenue trajectory, healthy deal wins and better growth profile than peers. However, near term concerns in top five clients on account of softness in BFS vertical prompt us to maintain our HOLD recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 1345 per share (PE of 16x on FY21E EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.