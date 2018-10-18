App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1270: Emkay Global

Emkay Global recommended hold rating on NIIT Technologies with a target price of Rs 1270 in its research report dated October 17, 2018.

Emkay Global's research report on NIIT Technologies


NIIT Tech reported robust Q2FY19 results, with qoq CC revenue growth of 7.6% vs. our estimate of 3.5%. OPM improved by 220bps at 18% vs. our expectations of 17.7% (OPM improved by 180bps on a CC basis). Management expects the strong performance in growth to sustain in the coming quarters as it witnessed significant improvements in the order intake (US$160mn) in Q2; order intake was up 32% on a TTM basis. 12-month executable order book is up at 13% yoy.


Outlook


NITEC’s ‘Change for Growth’ strategy delivered the desired results as it witnessed significant gains in growth/profitability. The sustained improvement in reported financials and the strengthening in operating metrics could drive an earnings
upgrade. We upgrade our rating to Hold from Reduce, with a TP of Rs1270, valuing it at 16x on Sep’20 earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 18, 2018 03:16 pm

tags #Emkay Global #Hold #NIIT Technologies #Recommendations

