Hold NIIT Technologies; target of Rs 1270: Emkay Global

Emkay Global's research report on NIIT Technologies

NIIT Tech reported robust Q2FY19 results, with qoq CC revenue growth of 7.6% vs. our estimate of 3.5%. OPM improved by 220bps at 18% vs. our expectations of 17.7% (OPM improved by 180bps on a CC basis). Management expects the strong performance in growth to sustain in the coming quarters as it witnessed significant improvements in the order intake (US$160mn) in Q2; order intake was up 32% on a TTM basis. 12-month executable order book is up at 13% yoy.

Outlook

NITEC’s ‘Change for Growth’ strategy delivered the desired results as it witnessed significant gains in growth/profitability. The sustained improvement in reported financials and the strengthening in operating metrics could drive an earnings

upgrade. We upgrade our rating to Hold from Reduce, with a TP of Rs1270, valuing it at 16x on Sep’20 earnings.

