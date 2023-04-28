Hold Nestlé India; target of Rs 23000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Nestlé India

Nestlé India (NIL) is the largest food company in India with over Rs 16000 crore of sales. It is broadly present in infant & baby food products, noodles, chocolates & beverage categories. In the last five years, the company has forayed into newer categories and launched more than 110 new products. The company has nine manufacturing facilities including newly commissioned plant in Sanand, Gujarat. Its major brands include Maggi, Nescafe, KitKat, Cerelac among others.

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 23000, valuing the business 65x CY24 earnings.

