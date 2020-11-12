PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Nestle India; target of Rs 17,640: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 17,640 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nestle India


Nestle India Analyst Meet highlighted its strategy to sustain double digit volume led growth led by focus on 1) Innovation and Renovation in existing segments 2) distribution expansion across channels. NEST achieved 6.2% volume growth in 3Q (8.2% and -0.3% in 1Q and 2Q) and 5% in 9mCY20 even as Rural growth is currently 2x urban growth at ~12%. NEST plans to invest behind emerging categories like breakfast cereals (Nesplus), Milo (MFD), Nescafe RTD and Nutraceuticals (Resource and Optifast) and3). We believe renewed thrust on Maggi (3Q growth at 19.1%) is positive given that it is 55% of NEST volumes and will see innovations like 1) New Noodles variants (Yummy Capsicum, Desi Cheesy and Chatpata Tomato) 2) Upma and Poha in Indian breakfasts and 3) Fried rice seasonings. Nestlé’s capacity expansion of Rs26bn over next 3 years across product segments suggest resolve to undertake volume led growth given limited head room of capacity expansion. Input cost environment in benign as YoY inflation being flattish.


Outlook


We estimate 12% PAT CAGR over CY19-22 and value the stock at Rs17640 based on DCF (Rs15122 based on 50xDec22 EPS earlier). Retain Hold, although returns might be back ended given 14% uptick in stock price from recent lows.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 04:01 pm

tags #Hold #Nestle India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

