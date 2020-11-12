Hold Nestle India; target of Rs 17,640: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nestle India

Nestle India Analyst Meet highlighted its strategy to sustain double digit volume led growth led by focus on 1) Innovation and Renovation in existing segments 2) distribution expansion across channels. NEST achieved 6.2% volume growth in 3Q (8.2% and -0.3% in 1Q and 2Q) and 5% in 9mCY20 even as Rural growth is currently 2x urban growth at ~12%. NEST plans to invest behind emerging categories like breakfast cereals (Nesplus), Milo (MFD), Nescafe RTD and Nutraceuticals (Resource and Optifast) and3). We believe renewed thrust on Maggi (3Q growth at 19.1%) is positive given that it is 55% of NEST volumes and will see innovations like 1) New Noodles variants (Yummy Capsicum, Desi Cheesy and Chatpata Tomato) 2) Upma and Poha in Indian breakfasts and 3) Fried rice seasonings. Nestlé’s capacity expansion of Rs26bn over next 3 years across product segments suggest resolve to undertake volume led growth given limited head room of capacity expansion. Input cost environment in benign as YoY inflation being flattish.

Outlook

We estimate 12% PAT CAGR over CY19-22 and value the stock at Rs17640 based on DCF (Rs15122 based on 50xDec22 EPS earlier). Retain Hold, although returns might be back ended given 14% uptick in stock price from recent lows.

