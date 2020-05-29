App
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Nestle India; target of Rs 17,500: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 17,500 in its research report dated May 28, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Nestle India


CY2019 performance showcased Nestlé’s bias for action and continued benefits of "strengthening the core" actions taken by Suresh Narayanan, CMD. Notable focus areas / enablers are – (1) cluster-based approach (drive penetration), (2) premiumisation through innovations (3.4% contribution to domestic sales), (3) marked improvement in sales and merchandising and (4) a sharp turnaround in Chocolates (segment revenue grew 17% with 16% volume growth). Although 7% volume growth in CY2019 was skewed towards Chocolates and Prepared dishes, we expect FY20 performance to be broad based – infant foods (turnaround in South India), beverages and chocolates (more in-home consumption, indulgences) and prepared dishes (consumers spending more time at home). Deflation in dairy prices in CY20 provides another leg to earnings growth.



Outlook


Our relative positive view on Nestlé’s financial performance is intact; HOLD reflects the requirement of lower multiples to turn more constructive.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 29, 2020 05:57 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Securities #Nestle India #Recommendations

