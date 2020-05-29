Hold Nestle India; target of Rs 17,500: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Nestle India

CY2019 performance showcased Nestlé’s bias for action and continued benefits of "strengthening the core" actions taken by Suresh Narayanan, CMD. Notable focus areas / enablers are – (1) cluster-based approach (drive penetration), (2) premiumisation through innovations (3.4% contribution to domestic sales), (3) marked improvement in sales and merchandising and (4) a sharp turnaround in Chocolates (segment revenue grew 17% with 16% volume growth). Although 7% volume growth in CY2019 was skewed towards Chocolates and Prepared dishes, we expect FY20 performance to be broad based – infant foods (turnaround in South India), beverages and chocolates (more in-home consumption, indulgences) and prepared dishes (consumers spending more time at home). Deflation in dairy prices in CY20 provides another leg to earnings growth.

Outlook

Our relative positive view on Nestlé’s financial performance is intact; HOLD reflects the requirement of lower multiples to turn more constructive.



