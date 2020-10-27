172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-nestle-india-target-of-rs-15122-prabhudas-lilladher-6021411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Nestle India; target of Rs 15,122: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 15,122 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Nestle India


We are upgrading NEST to HOLD from reduce given 1) resilient performance 2) growth visibility given Rs26bn investment program 3) sustained performance in key brands like Maggi, Kitkat, Munch, Nescafe 4) 80% dividend payout and 100%+ FCF conversion and 15% stock correction from the peak. 3Q results were below expectations on delayed Diwali and slow pick up in OOH business even as factories and supply chain returned to normalcy and in-home consumption increased which enabled double digit growth in key brands. We expect NEST to invest incrementally in nutrition business in line with increased focus of the parent in wellness and Nutrition segment. We believe Rs26bn fresh investment is positive and will push growth given capacity constraints in a few lines including Maggi.



Outlook


Input costs are mixed as milk price reduction will be partly neutralized by higher Palmoil prices. We expect EPS to grow 12.5% in CY20 and at 11.7% CAGR over CY20-22E. we value the stock at 50xMArch23 and arrive at target price of Rs15122 (Rs14496 earlier at 50xDec22 EPS). Upgrade to Hold.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 01:13 pm

tags #Hold #Nestle India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.