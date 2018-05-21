App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Nestle India; target of Rs 10007: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended hold rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 10007 in its research report dated May 14, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on Nestle India


Nestle India Ltd posted its Q1CY18 results which were in-line with our expectation except for EBIDTA margins, which were much better due to lower RM and operating cost. Net revenue grew by 10.6% YoY to INR 27.5 Bn driven by Maggie and KitKat. EBIDTA for Q1CY18 stood at INR 6.9 Bn (+34.7% YoY) with OPM at 25.3% (+451 bps YoY). Lower commodity prices, particularly milk and milk solids which has resulted in margin expansion. PAT stood  at INR 4.2 Bn for the quarter  (+38.2%YoY) with NPM at 15.4% (+307 bps YoY). Higher tax out go (33.7% v/s 31.8%) due to the end of the first 5 year of income tax holiday has impacted the bottom line, however, it has been offset by an increase in other income (+35.8% YoY).


Outlook


Currently Nestle is trading at P/E of 58.7x for CY19E. We have assigned P/E multiple of 61.4x and derived at target price of INR 10,007, we recommend a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock with an upside potential of 4.5%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Hold #KR Choksey #Nestle India #Recommendations

