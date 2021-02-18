MARKET NEWS

Hold NBCC; target of Rs 35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on NBCC with a target price of Rs 35 in its research report dated February 17, 2021.

February 18, 2021 / 02:43 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on NBCC


NBCC witnessed a decent recovery in the overall performance in Q3FY21 YoY and QoQ but is still far away from its normalised show of FY17, FY18. During Q3FY21, consolidated revenue improved 9% YoY (to Rs 2,103.6 crore) largely driven by a pick-up in execution seen in PMC (up 10.7% YoY; contribution: 94.7%) and real estate divisions (revenue doubled; contribution: 1.5%). EBITDA margin was up 169 bps YoY at 3%. At the net level, healthy operating show coupled with lower tax outgo translated to doubling of PAT to Rs 94 crore.



Outlook


While NBCC’s order book position has remained strong, its revenue and margin performance was benign with challenges witnessed in big-ticket size redevelopment projects and margins declining in the PMC segment. While there are triggers such as a) expected surge in executable order book position, b) improvement in margins and c) with lean-balance sheet position, we will await execution and margin pick-up before turning constructive. We maintain HOLD rating with a TP of Rs 35/share (earlier Rs 37).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #NBCC #Recommendations
first published: Feb 18, 2021 02:43 pm

