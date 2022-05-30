English
    Hold Navneet Education; target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Navneet Education with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

    May 30, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Navneet Education


    Navneet Education (NEL) is an educational syllabus based content provider in print and digital medium and a manufacturer of scholastic paper stationery for domestic and international markets. Over the years, the company has built a strong brand in educational content & scholastic stationery • In state boards of Maharashtra and Gujarat, the company has a market share of 65%. It has also entered into CBSE syllabus books in other states.



    Outlook


    NEL has a dominant share in state board in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Its efforts to be a pan-India player with enhanced scale in CBSE board and digital initiatives would take time to meaningfully contribute to profits • We change our recommendation on the stock from BUY to HOLD. We value NEL at Rs 95 i.e. 9x FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Navneet Education #Recommendations
    first published: May 30, 2022 04:36 pm
