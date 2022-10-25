English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Navin Fluorine; target of Rs 4570: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Navin Fluorine with a target price of Rs 4570 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 25, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Navin Fluorine


    Navin Fluorine (NFIL) operates one of the largest integrated fluorochemicals complexes in India with a presence in speciality chemicals, CDMO, inorganic fluoride and refrigerant segments. The company has two manufacturing facilities in Surat and Dewas while it is setting up a new greenfield capacity in Dahej • In terms of revenue contribution, speciality chemicals constitute 40% of overall revenues followed by CDMO 25% and the rest from refrigerants (~18%) and inorganic fluoride (~17%) businesses.



    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD as the current price reflects better growth outlook from speciality chemicals, HPP and recovery in CDMO, thus giving limited upside. We value Navin Fluorine at 50x FY24E EPS of Rs 91.4 to arrive at a target price of Rs 4570/share (earlier Rs 4450/share).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Navin Fluorine - 211022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Navin Fluorine #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.