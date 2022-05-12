 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hold Navin Fluorine; target of Rs 4040: ICICI Direct

May 12, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Navin Fluorine with a target price of Rs 4040 in its research report dated May 09, 2022.

Navin Fluorine (NFIL) operates one of the largest integrated fluorochemicals complexes in India with a presence in speciality chemicals, CRAMS, inorganic fluoride and refrigerant segments. The company has two manufacturing facilities in Surat and Dewas while it is setting up a new greenfield capacity at Dahej • In terms of revenue contribution, speciality chemical constitutes 40% of overall revenue followed by CRAMS of 25% and the rest from refrigerant (~18%) and inorganic fluoride (~17%) businesses.

We retain HOLD rating on the back of better growth outlook from value added segments such as CRAMS and speciality chemical. We value Navin Fluorine at 45x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 4040/share (earlier Rs 4520/share).

first published: May 12, 2022 04:06 pm
