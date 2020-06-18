App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Navin Fluorine International; target of Rs 1575: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on Navin Fluorine International with a target price of Rs 1575 in its research report dated June 17, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Navin Fluorine International


Navin Fluorine International’s (NFIL) Q4FY20 EBITDA grew 28.7% YoY to Rs672mn driven by strong growth in specialty chemicals. We are a tad disappointed by the 310bps QoQ gross margin dip despite better mix. NFIL’s outlook on specialty chemicals is a positive surprise considering the capacity limitation. We see near-term headwinds in ref-gas and inorganic fluoride segments, but the impact on earnings should be minimal. Specialty chemicals capex announcement is critical for growth beyond FY21. HPP remains a new growth driver. We have increased our EPS estimates by 3% and 6% for FY21E and FY22E due to strong guidance on specialty chemicals.


Outlook


We increase our target price to Rs1,575 (earlier: Rs1,430) as we raise EPS multiple to 26x (from 25x). Downgrade to HOLD (from Add) on limited upside.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment ecisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 06:01 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Securities #Navin Fluorine International #Recommendations

